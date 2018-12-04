See Anthem Lights Live!

Looking to hear the American Christian group Anthem Lights, outside of YouTube?

How about live?

The Henderson Area Arts Alliance has got you.

You can catch Anthem Lights this Saturday at the Preston Arts Center in Henderson.

The show starts at 7:30, but if you come early, you’ll get a two-fer, as the Henderson County High School choral program will perform in the front lobby.

Tickets start at just $19.





Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments