See Anthem Lights Live!

December 4th, 2018 44News This Morning, Entertainment

Looking to hear the American Christian group Anthem Lights, outside of YouTube?

How about live?

The Henderson Area Arts Alliance has got you.

You can catch Anthem Lights this Saturday at the Preston Arts Center in Henderson.

The show starts at 7:30, but if you come early, you’ll get a two-fer, as the Henderson County High School choral program will perform in the front lobby.

Tickets start at just $19.


Gretchin Irons

44News Entertainment Insider.

