Security Measures Increased For Evansville’s 2017 Shrinersfest

New and never before used security measures are in place for Evansville’s 2017 Shrinersfest.

The precautions come after recent attacks on street festivals both around the country and overseas.

Increased security measures are in place for Shrinersfest this year.

Evansville police for the first time are using brand new water filled blockades at every point of entry to the festival.

The heightened security comes as police say they have to be prepared for anything to happen.

Evansville police want to remind people heading down to Shrinersfest of a few things.

If a parent and child get separated police say there will be uniformed officers on site who will be able to help.

Bicycles are not permitted during the festival and a city ordinance bans dogs from entering due to the number of attendees.

