Security Increased For the 50th Edition of Gen Con

It’s a sight to see in downtown Indianapolis, thousands of gamers piling in for the 50th edition of Gen Con. With the growing crowds, metro police are bulking up security for everyone’s safety.

Indianapolis Metro Police added officers on bike patrol to better maneuver around the crowds this weekend. In light of crimes targeting crowded areas, they’re coordinating with the local Department of Homeland Security.

Authorities are also working with hotels to inform their guest about being vigilant while walking around downtown Indy. Demand for this year’s Gen Con was so high the badges for the event sold out for the first time ever.

