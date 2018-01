Home Kentucky Security Cam Footage Released of Burglary at Whittakers Guns in Owensboro January 11th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

Security cam footage of the burglary at Whittakers Guns in Owensboro has been released to the public. Footage from the video show at least four people breaking into the store, smashing glass casings and taking off with the guns.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and the Lousiville Division of the ATF are investigating this case.

The ATF is offering up to $5,000 for info on the break-in.



Comments

comments