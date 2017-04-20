Security Breach Detected at Holiday Inn Hotels

Inter Continental Hotels Group, which includes the Holiday Inn brand, is notifying guests of a data breach that may have affected payment cards. The list includes the Holiday Inn Airport, and Holiday Inn Express Hotels on Pearl Drive and Rusher Creek Road in Evansville.

IHG said, Malware intended to access card data was detected between September 29, 2016 and December 29, 2016. The company says it hired a leading cyber security firm to handle the breach.

For now, past guests should check their credit card bills for any unexpected charges.

