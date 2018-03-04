Section of US 60 in Daviess County, KY Reopens

A section of US 60 in Western Daviess County, KY has reopened, from mile marker 0.0 to 9.8 between Henderson-Daviess Co. Line and KY 2120/Worthington Road. The section had been closed due to floodwaters.

The water has reseeded enough overnight to allow for that section of the road to reopen, according to Keith Todd of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

This allows residents around the Stanley community easier access as many across the county continue to deal with floodwaters around their homes, businesses and farms.

US 60 remains CLOSED in Henderson County due to floodwaters from the Spottsville Bridge to the Henderson-Daviess County Line.

Motorists seeking to travel between Owensboro and Henderson should continue to detour via the Audubon Parkway.

