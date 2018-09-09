Home Kentucky Section Of US 231 Scheduled To Close Tuesday, September 11 September 9th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

Due to the rescheduling of ramp closures at the Natcher Parkway Morgantown-Cromwell Exit 36 Interchange to Wednesday and Thursday, A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is now moving ahead with plans to close a section of US 231 in Southern Ohio County on Tuesday, September 11, 2018.

This closure at US 231 mile point 4.3 is to allow a cross drain to be replaced. This closure is along US 231 about 2½ miles south of the Western Kentucky Parkway Beaver Dam Exit 75 Interchange between the connections for Fire Tower Loop. US 231 is expected to close at approximately 8:30 a.m., after the morning school bus run. The roadway at this site is expected to reopen to traffic at approximately 2:00 p.m., Monday.

There will be no marked detour. Motorists may self-detour via the William Natcher Parkway and the Morgantown-Cromwell Exit 36 Interchange. This is the second of 9 cross drain replacements that are part of safety enhancements along US 231 in southern Ohio County. This work zone for a Highway Safety Improvement Project (HSIP) runs along US 231 from the KY 505 intersection at mile point 1.810 extending northward through the Cromwell community to mile point 6.590 near the Western Kentucky Parkway Exit 75 Beaver Dam Interchange, a distance of 4.78 miles.

This safety project includes widening of culverts, ditching and shoulder work, enhancing the super-elevation of curves, and resurfacing, as well as other safety enhancements.

This 4.7-mile section of US 231 was chosen for safety improvements as part of a statewide safety engineering review aimed at identifying rural high-speed highway segments with a substantial crash history. A study of police crash reports indicated this section of US 231 had a total of 73 reported crashes over a 4 year period with several of those classified as lane departure crashes. Of those crashes, 7 involved serious injuries or a fatality. An analysis indicated this HSIP project could reduce total crashes by about 27 over the next 4 years.

Road Builders, LLC, is the prime contractor on this $1.1 million Highway Safety Improvement Project. It has a target completion date of November 30, 2018.

Timely traffic advisories for the 11 counties of KYTC Highway District 2 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict2. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.

Navigate Traffic at GoKY.KY.Gov or at WAZE.com or via the WAZE App.

Comments

comments