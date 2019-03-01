Section of U.S. 41 to Close for Rail Crossing Work

CSX Railroad plans to close a road in Henderson County for rail crossing work.

A section of U.S. 41 between Henderson and Sebree will be closed Wednesday, March 6th. It will remain closed until some time on Friday, March 8th.

The rail crossing is along U.S. 41 between Donahoo Road in Webster County and KY 2097 Northern Star Way in Henderson County. The closure is three miles of the U.S. 41/KY 56 intersection in Sebree and just under 11 miles south of the U.S. 41/KY 425 Henderson Bypass intersection.

Commuters who work in the area should make alternate travel plans in advance.

There will be a marked detour via Interstate 69 which parallels this section of U.S. 41.

