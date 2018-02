Home Indiana Section of State Road 358 to Close For Pipe Replacement February 6th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A pipe replacement project will close a section of State Road 358. That closure will affect an area near Plainville in Daviess County starting February 27th.

INDOT crews will start excavating a pipe along 358 at County Road 150 West. They’ll replace the pipe and repair the road first with gravel then law down asphalt later.

The road will be completely closed while the work is going on.

It should only last about a day.

