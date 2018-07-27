44News | Evansville, IN

Section of Mount Auburn Road Closing for Water Main Upgrade

July 27th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Mount Auburn Road between Bismark Avenue and Optimist Drive in Evansville will be closed beginning July 27th.

This is due to Evansville Water and Sewer Utility replacing approximately 2,500 feet of water mains and fire hydrants. New water service connections, gate valves, and fire hydrants will also be installed in the process.

The project is scheduled to be completed in November of this year.

More information on the project can be found by clicking here and visiting the refresh Evansville website.

 

 

 

