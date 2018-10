Home Indiana Evansville Section of Lodge Avenue in Evansville Set to Close October 18th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville

Drivers that use Lodge Avenue in Evansville will experience detours starting next week.

Ragle, Inc. announced it will be closing Lodge Avenue between Covert Avenue and Ravenswood Drive starting October 24th at 7:00AM. The closure will remain in affect until November 14th.

A detour will be in place for drivers that frequent the roadway.

