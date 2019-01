Home Kentucky Section of Green River Bridge in Kentucky Down to One Lane January 9th, 2019 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Drivers that frequent the Kentucky 56 Green River Bridge near Sebree can expect some delays beginning today.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane to allow for deck work on the bridge.

Officials say the project is expected to take two weeks to complete depending on the weather.

Transportation officials say, on average, nearly 2,000 drivers cross the Green River bridge on a daily basis.

Comments

comments