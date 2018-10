Home Kentucky Section of Frederica Street in Owensboro Closing for Repairs October 4th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Beginning on October 8th, all lanes of Frederica Street and 3rd in Owensboro will be closed for repair.

Officials say the closure is expected to last through October 11th pending no delays or inclement weather.

Detours will be appropriately marked during this closure.

Drivers are being asked to use caution and pay attention while driving in this area.

