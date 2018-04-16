Home Indiana Evansville Section Of Number 6 School Road To Close For Sinkhole Repairs April 16th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A section of Number Six School Road will be closed today while crews repair a sinkhole. The sinkhole opened up yesterday between St. Joe Avenue and Vienna Road.

Crews will be closing parts of the road in that area. Flaggers will be in place to manage traffic.

Drivers should expect delays in the area, and you should avoid the area, if possible.

A major sinkhole has opened up on Number 6 School Road in Vanderburgh County. The sinkhole is on the westbound side of the road. Number 6 School Road has not been closed to traffic but the sinkhole has been barricaded off. Drivers are urged to use caution when on Number 6 School Road. There has been no information on when that sinkhole will be repaired.

