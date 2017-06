The westbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway near Barker Avenue are closed due to an accident. It happened just after 7 a.m. on the westbound Lloyd, just west of Barker Avenue.

Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident with injuries on Evansville’s west side.

All of the westbound lanes of the expressway are closed from the Barker Avenue exit to Rosenburger Avenue.

Stay with 44News for more details as they become available.

