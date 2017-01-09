Home Kentucky Section Of KY 667 Will Be Closed This Week In Union County January 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

A section along Kentucky 667 will be closed this week. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to closed KY 667 between the intersection with Highland Road and the intersection with KY 668.

The closure will allow for brush cutting and use of a motor grader to make repairs to the graveled section of roadway.

This section of KY 667 will be closed daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Friday, January 13, 2017. Crews will accommodate local access for property owners in the area.

For updates or more information, visit KYTC District 2 Facebook Page.

