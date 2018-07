Home Kentucky Section of Greenbelt Bridge Closed For Repairs July 6th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

Drivers in Owensboro will have to avoid the Greenbelt Bridge for the next couple weeks. Starting Monday, July 9th a section of the Greenbelt Trail near U.S. 60 will be closed.

This impacts the section that ties the pedestrian bridge near Fairview Drive and the Greenbelt Bridge over Horse Fork Creek.

The bridge will be closed until Thursday, July 23rd while the old structure is replaced.

Comments

comments