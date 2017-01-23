Home Kentucky Section of Frederica Street to Close for Sewer Repairs January 23rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Some road work will close a major thruway in Owensboro starting Monday. Drivers in Owensboro should expect delays on Frederica Street for the next week while crews work to repair storm sewers.

The southbound lanes of Frederica Street from 2nd Street to 3rd Street will be closed. One northbound lane from 3rd Street to 2nd Street will also be closed.

The work wrap up by Monday, January 30th, pending inclement weather. There will also be marked detours.

Drivers are asked to use caution in this area and avoid the area if possible.

