Secretary of State Warns Hoosiers of Voter Participation Letters May 7th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A warning for Hoosier voters as people get ready to head to the polls Tuesday. Secretary of State Connie Lawson says Hoosier voters are getting letters claiming to be “state voter reports”.

The letters include the person’s correct name, address and whether they participated in the 2014 and 2016 elections. It also lists names of friends and neighbors of the individual and whether they participated in the last few elections.

Lawson reminds people the state does not send out voter records.

If you have received one of these letters you can contact the state elections office and let them know – then just throw it away.

