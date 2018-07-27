Secretary of State Candidate Visits Evansville

Indiana’s Democratic candidate for secretary of state makes a stop in Evansville. Jim Harper’s visit is part of his statewide press tour to raise awareness and address concerns about the state’s election security vulnerabilities. Harper also voiced his concerns about Indiana’s voter turnout and how he thinks it can be raised.

“There’s a couple steps we can take to increase voter turnout. Making sure that we look at expanding our voting hours is important. Expanding voting by mail, making it easier for people to cast a ballot by mail if they wish, and the last thing that we need to look at is same-day voter registration,” says Harper.

Harper will also be making a stop in Lafayette, South Bend, ft. Wayne before wrapping up the tour in Indianapolis.



