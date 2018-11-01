Home Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes Projects Voter Turn Out November 1st, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Officials say the amount of Kentuckians who will turn out for next week’s election will be consistent with the amount that voted in the last two midterms.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes projected approximately 46% of the 3.4 million Kentucky residents who are registered to vote will actually do so.

“It’s not OK, though, for more than half of our voters not to participate, and there’s still time to prove my prediction wrong. I’m calling on all Kentucky voters to make a plan to vote next Tuesday,” says Grimes.

Grimes tracks absentee ballot totals as an indicator of final turnout on Election Day. According to current statistics, Grimes projects turnout for the Nov. 6 general election will be in the range of the last two midterm election years, 2010 and 2014, when about 49 percent and 46 percent of Kentuckians voted, respectively.

As of Monday, more than 30,000 in-person absentee votes had been recorded in county clerks’ offices and nearly 24,000 mail-in absentee ballots had been sent to voters who had requested them.

Grimes encourages voters to prepare to vote on November 6th by checking their polling places and viewing sample ballots by clicking here.

