Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes Expecting First Child July 23rd, 2018

Kentucky’s Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes and her husband, Andrew, announced that their family will soon be adding a new member.

When confirming the pregnancy, Grimes said “With the assistance of talented doctors, numerous surgeons, a supportive family and immense prayer and faith, we are finally in a place where we can announce joyous news to the Commonwealth.”

Grimes says the road that led them to the happy news wasn’t an easy one.

“Having endured the devastating heartbreak of multiple miscarriages, this is news that I was not sure we would ever get to share with folks. Andrew and I appreciate the outpouring of love and support and continue to hold those struggling with infertility in our hearts. You are not alone.”

The newest addition to the Grimes family is due in December.

