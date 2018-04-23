Secret Shower Video Leads To Voyeurism Charges

Evansville Police arrest a man after a woman found a video of her daughter showering on his cell phone. Donald Rogers, 61, is charged with voyeurism.

Last night around 11:45, a caller told police she found a video of her daughter showering on Rogers’ cell phone.

Police say the 20 minute video found on Rogers phone appears to be taken from an air vent in the wall.

The victim told police she did not give Rogers permission to take the video. Rogers claims the victim told him he could take a photo of her in the bathroom for $200.

According to the affidavit, Rogers later changed his statement, telling police the victim asked for the money for a trip and he took a picture of her in case she didn’t return. However, no photo was found.

Rogers is being held in the Vanderburgh County.

