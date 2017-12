Home Indiana Secret Santa Gives $10,000 For Toy Layaway Bills December 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A Secret Santa paid for hundreds of toys on layaway at a Walmart in Perry County. A man who wanted to spread Christmas joy made an anonymous contribution of about $10,000 for toys on layaway at the Tell City Walmart.

Some customers say they will spend a little more on a holiday meal, while others will pay it forward.

Employees said there have been other Secret Santa’s in the past, but nothing close to this level of generosity.

