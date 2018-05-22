Second University Parkway Corridor Meeting

One vision, two different sides. Residents living along and near University Parkway gather to give input on proposed development in their area. Tuesday night was the second public meeting for project managers and other officials to hear questions, comments, and concerns.

Longtime residents of University Parkway have valued the area for the quiet setting and lack of traffic and but many of them are concerned about increased traffic and a greater risk of crashes.

University Parkway resident Tom Sheridan says, “In order for me to get home, I have to turn left at the north end right before diamond avenue from the fast lane across the median across the southbound lanes into my driveway people are coming up behind me at 65-70 miles an hour.”

Tuesday, people got a detailed look at how the parkway corridor development plan has evolved so far in three different land use scenarios. The second scenario places the densest development in an area starting at upper Mt. Vernon Road. The third scenario, a limited development area centered on Majestic Park. That’s a proposed multi-use development including office, retail and residential space that county commissioners have already approved.

Given those scenarios, residents knew where to start, suggesting they change the speed limit and adding an additional left turn lane. Though some residents raised concerns about passing animals.

Still, others say they’re pleased with how officials plan to develop the area and that you can’t stop progress.

The comments received today will be taken to Vanderburgh County Commissioners for review. From there, the University Parkway corridor development plan is expected to be finished by late summer with a final report due in the fall.

