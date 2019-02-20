Second Trial Set for Earl Martin

A second trial date has been set for Earl Martin who is accused of killing and dismembering Erica Bradfield. Martin is set to go to trial on Monday, June 17th at 8 a.m.

Bradfield’s body was found dismembered on Martin’s property in December 2017.

Martin was sentenced to 135 years for the death of Christopher Hoefling on February 15th.

A change of venue hearing will be held on Monday, March 11th.

