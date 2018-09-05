Home Indiana Evansville Second Teenage Suspect Facing Murder Charges in July Shooting September 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The second suspect from a shooting that took the life of a man at Sam’s Food Market in July of this year is facing murder charges for his alleged involvement.

16-year-old Paris Cornell is facing murder charges in the shooting that killed Kevin Colon. He is facing at least four charges in connection to the incident ranging from armed robbery to killing Kevin Colon.

Jahkei Mitchell, also 16-year-old years old, is being charged with murder and attempted robbery in the incident.

According to court records, Colon was trying to buy drugs from the teenagers when he was shot. Those records also show much of the incident was caught on surveillance video. Although, the actual shooting was not.

Cornell is being held on no bond in Vanderburgh County Jail. He is set to appear for his initial hearing in Vanderburgh Circuit Court on September 6th.

Previous story: Teen to be Tried As Adult For Washington Ave Shooting

Comments

comments