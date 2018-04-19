Home Indiana Second Suspect Charged in Connection With Gibson Co. Homicide April 19th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Murder charges are filed against a second person arrested in connection with the death of a man in Buckskin, Indiana back in March.

Gibson County prosecutors filed murder charges against Ashley Robling in connection with the death of 62-year-old Samuel Bethe. She and Jacob Wilson are accused of shooting and killing Bethe then setting his home on fire.

Authorities say the two stole his truck and fled to Paducah, where they’re accused of stealing a second car before heading to Union County, Illinois where they were later arrested.

Wilson told authorities he shot Bethe in the head because he assaulted Robling but she says that wasn’t true.

Wilson was charged with murder back in March.

Robling will be in court Friday

