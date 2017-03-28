Home Indiana Second Suspect Arrested for Trafficking Marijuana in Dubois Co. March 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A second suspect is arrested after a two-month long investigation in Dubois County. Now two suspects are behind bars, accused of drug trafficking.

Back in January, Indiana State Police were working drug detail at a Dubois County shipping company. The police K-9 alerted authorities of a suspicious package.

After getting a search warrant, police discovered almost four pounds of Marijuana.

ISP Trooper did a controlled delivery, and arrested 23-year-old Luca Kinder of Jasper for dealing and possessing marijuana.

This investigation led police to Austin Royer, who was taken into custody Monday. He is now facing charges of dealing marijuana.

