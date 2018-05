Home Kentucky Second Suspect Arrested in Walmart Fire May 25th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Taylor Shelton was arrested around 6:30 this morning. He is the second suspect wanted in the Morganfield Fire from earlier this week.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Shelton had warrants from Union County for Arson, Burglary, and Wanton Endangerment.

He is currently in the Henderson County Jail.

