Second Suspect Arrested in Henderson Motel Robbery

Henderson police have arrested a second suspect in a robbery that occurred in July of this year.

Avery Elderbrook was arrested on September 6th in relation to an incident where an individual was robbed at gunpoint at a motel in Henderson.

Police say on July 25th, the victim had invited Elderbrook to come to their motel room. According to police, the victim observed Elderbrook outside the motel arguing with the second suspect, identified as Demontre Langley.

Once in the room, police say Elderbrook asked the victim for money to buy a drink. When Elderbrook opened the door, Demontre Langley entered the room and pointed a gun at the victim while demanding money. Police say Langley took over $1,400 from the victim.

According to police, Elderbrook sprayed the victim with pepper spray when they attempted to stop the robbery. After spraying the victim, Elderbrook and Langley left the scene in a vehicle.

Langley was arrested on August 8th in Evansville.

Both Elderbrook and Langley are being held at the Henderson County Detention Center and facing charges of robbery.

