Second Suspect Arrested in Deadly Henderson Home Invasion

A second suspect has been arrested in relation to a Henderson home invasion that left one dead and the homeowner injured.

Kalela Minor has been arrested and is facing robbery charges.

These charges stem from an incident that occurred on September 19th when police say four men stormed into the home of Zachary Pearson. Police say Pearson and Demarco Bradley, one of the men who charged in, exchanged gun fire. Bradley was killed and Pearson was injured in the incident. Police say the remaining suspects fled the scene.

Brandon McGuire, one of the robbery suspects, was arrested yesterday.

Minor’s involvement and motive for the robbery has not been released at this time. She will remain lodged at the Vanderburgh County Jail awaiting extradition.

