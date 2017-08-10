Second Suspect Arrested in Connection to Jasper Burglary Case
Jasper Police arrested a second man in connection with a burglary that happened between the end of April and beginning of July.
Police arrested Clint Sadler, of Jasper, on a warrant out of Dubois County, charging him with felony burglary and theft.
Logan Seger was arrested in mid-July in connection with the same case.
Officers say the two men are connected to a burglary in Jasper where someone stole more than $12,000 in cash along with silver certificates and old coins.
Authorities also say that Seger admitted to stealing parts from a car in a separate incident.