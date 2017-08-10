Home Indiana Second Suspect Arrested in Connection to Jasper Burglary Case August 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Jasper Police arrested a second man in connection with a burglary that happened between the end of April and beginning of July.

Police arrested Clint Sadler, of Jasper, on a warrant out of Dubois County, charging him with felony burglary and theft.

Logan Seger was arrested in mid-July in connection with the same case.

Officers say the two men are connected to a burglary in Jasper where someone stole more than $12,000 in cash along with silver certificates and old coins.

Authorities also say that Seger admitted to stealing parts from a car in a separate incident.

