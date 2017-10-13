44News | Evansville, IN

Second Severe Weather Season In Fall Tends to Begin Suddenly In Mid to Late October

October 13th, 2017 Weather Blog

Digging into the past Tri-State weather, climatologically-speaking, mid to late October sees a sudden switch on to severe weather, like in spring.

This is the beginning of our second severe weather season & it can be just as violent as in April or May.  Some of the deadliest tornado outbreaks/events have taken place in the fall in the Tri-State.

1880 is a good example of this sudden turn to more active weather.

A series of deep, strong storm systems tracked just west of the Tri-State with the strongest passing October 15-16.  This particular storm system deepened rapidly & brought a severe weather outbreak from Texas to Michigan.  Noteworthy aspects of this severe weather are the deadly, long-track, likely EF3 tornado in southern Michigan near Battle Creek (with hail the “size of a man’s fist” that caused a skull fracture on one adult male caught out in the storm) & the historic, highly-damaging hail storm at Des Moines, Iowa.  Stones of 1.5-2.5″ shattered thousands of windows & caused roof damage, being accompanied by strong to severe gusts (this storm later produced a tornado observed by residents to the east).

Other damaging tornadoes occurred near Topeka, Kansas & near Memphis Tennessee with multiple people sustaining injuries.

This system, combined with the other two prior ones, produced up to 9″ of rainfall in parts of the eastern Corn Belt & Ohio Valley.  It was this period of wet weather that helped push Paducah, Kentucky’s October 1880 rainfall to +14″, record wettest of record there.  The actual Evansville metro government weather observation site (northwest of Evansville in Posey County) measured 4.28″ for the month, including nearly 3″ October 12-16 (2.22″ with October 15-16 severe weather system).  However, a 6.37″ amount was recorded in the heart of the city.

The only wind damage in the Tri-State that I have uncovered in government data or local newspaper media at the time was from Clay County, Illinois.  Numerous trees & telegraph lines were downed.

Strong gradient winds accompanied the October 15-16 system & they were locally damaging from Iowa to Minnesota to Wisconsin & Michigan, where shipwrecks occurred on the Great Lakes (some measured gusts were at 56 mph over multiple hours).

This storm also produced the worst early-season snow storm on record from Nebraska to Minnesota with 10-15′ drifts observed in southeastern South Dakota & 5′ drifts in northwestern Iowa to Minnesota.

After warmth & severe weather at Des Moines, Iowa, a blinding snow storm & slushy accumulation occurred hours later.  Notice here in the Evansville metro, that 5 consecutive nights of lows in the 60s turned to a high of just 48 on October 17 with a raw 34 in the morning.  Temperatures fell all day on the 16th with 52 observed at noon & 40s by evening.

