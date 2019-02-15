Second Ronald McDonald House Coming to Evansville

A second Ronald McDonald House is headed to Evansville. The Ronald McDonald House charities announced the public phase of their $3.5 million plan for a second location.

A silent phase for this campaign was launched in late 2018 to raise money for the second house the foundation has raised over 70-percent of the money needed to make this a reality.

Theresa Floyd-Maas says, “We will almost triple the families that we can serve. This house will not only provide a bed for them to sleep in, but it will provide a place for community support, warm comforting meals, a place to do their laundry, and really to be able to support one another as a family.”

The new house will have 16 bedrooms a common kitchen, dining, laundry, and family activity space. It will be located on the Deaconess Gateway Medical Campus.

Officials with the foundation say this second house will triple the number of families they can help.

