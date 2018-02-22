Home Kentucky Second Person Arrested In Connection To KWC Threat Case February 22nd, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro Police have made another arrest in connection with threats made against students at Kentucky Wesleyan College. Ethan Bauer, 19, is charged with Terroristic Threatening and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

On Wednesday, police arrested Joshua Blount, 21, after a KWC student called saying he told her he was planning to kill a list of people. The person who called police said Blount told her she was on the list.

Officers found Blount at his home and say he admitted he was having homicidal thoughts and admitted to sending the message.

Authorities say Bauer had agreed to let Blount into the dorm and that he was complicit with Blount’s plan to kill or harm at least two students at the school.

Police say Bauer also deleted text messages from Blount about their plan and stated that Blount told him to do so.

Blount is charged with Terroristic Threatening and is being held on a $100,000 cash bond. His court date is scheduled for February 23rd.

Bauer is being held on a $50,000 cash bond and is set to appear in court on February 23rd.

Both men are being held in the Daviess County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.

