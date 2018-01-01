Second Man Arrested in Evansville Murder

Evansville Police make a second arrest in connection to the murder of a 41-year old man found dead in a car.

Donovan Thomas was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail just after 5:00 Monday evening.

He and Dasean Summers are facing charges of murder and robbery.

Summers is set to appear in court on January 4th.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner identified the victim as Michael Pardee of Danville, Indiana. His body was found Saturday in a car in the parking lot of Burlington Coat Factory on North Green River Road. The coroner says he died from a single gun shot wound to the head.

