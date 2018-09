Home Indiana Second Horse Tests Positive For West Nile Virus in Wayne County September 7th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Wayne County, Illinois officials announce a second horse has tested positive for West Nile Virus. Dr. Loy Hosselton from the Wayne County Veterinary Clinic says the horse was in the pond creek area.

He says anyone who owns a horse anywhere in the county or surrounding areas should consider a West Nile Vaccine for their animals.

He says it’s proven effective in preventing horses from contracting the virus.

