Second Employee Arrested in Sexual Abuse Investigation at a Kentucky Nursing Center

A second person has been arrested in a sexual abuse investigation at a Central City, Kentucky nursing home.

Another employee of Sparks Nursing Center Lula Wade has been charged in connection with the investigation.

Wade was arrested Thursday with the charges of seven counts of failure to report abuse, neglect, or exploitation of an adult.

She was lodged at the Muhlenberg county jail but has since been released.

This comes after central city police arrested sparks nursing center employee Jimmy Shrewsberry and charged him with rape, sodomy and sexual assault.

The investigation is on going.

