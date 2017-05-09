44News | Evansville, IN

Second Day Of Testimony Underway

Second Day Of Testimony Underway

May 9th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The second day of testimony is underway in the case involving 22-year-old Kyle Baker who was accused of shooting and killing an Evansville man in April 2016.

Robert Ocke-hall was shot and killed in that incident. According to the Affidavit, Baker called Ocke-hall asking him to pay money he owed to Baker’s brother.

Surveillance footage from that night shows Baker, accompanied with another person, walking behind Ocke-hall on Fares Avenue. That same video allegedly shows a male believed to be Baker approaching Ocke-hall from behind and shooting him.

Court proceedings wrapped up for the day, and will resume tomorrow on Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.