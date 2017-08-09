Second Candidate Enters Evansville City Council Race

Another candidate has entered the race to fill the vacant seat on Evansville City Council. Alan Leibundguth filed paperwork to fill the Ward 3 seat formerly held by Anna Hargis.

Leibundguth ran for the same Council seat in 2011, and ran for State Representative in 2012. He also served as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force. He also served as Precinct Committeeman for 3-16 and Ward Captain of Ward 3.

Leibundguth currently serves as a Board Member and Treasurer on the Evansville-Vanderburgh Airport Authority District.

On August 2nd, John Hayden filed papers to run for the vacant City Council spot.

The deadline to file for the vacant City Council seat was at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The Republican Party Caucus will decide between Leibunguth and John Hayden at the party caucus on Saturday, August 12th.

