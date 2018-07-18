Home Indiana Evansville Second arrest made in connection with fatal shooting July 18th, 2018 Amanda Decker Evansville

A second person has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Evansville Wednesday morning.

16 year old Jahkei Mitchell was arrested and booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail. He’s charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and murder and has been waived to adult court.

A 15 year old was arrested earlier Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of Kevin Colon. The teen is charged with attempted robbery and murder now in the custody of the Youth Care Center.

Around 4 Wednesday morning, police responded to the Sam’s Food Mart on Washington Ave. in Evansville, for a possible drug overdose. When they arrived, they say they found Colon, who had been shot once in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. That incident later led to a standoff at a home on East Chandler Ave. in Evansville.

