44News | Evansville, IN

Second Arrest in Deadly Warrick Co. Crash

Second Arrest in Deadly Warrick Co. Crash

January 2nd, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A second arrest has been made in connection to the crash that killed a Boonville high school student last month.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says 20 year old Whitney Winstead was arrested December 27th on a warrant, but cannot confirm the charges at this time.

She’s already bonded out of the Warrick County Jail.

A second person – 18 year old Osiel Marroquin – is charged with reckless homicide and causing death while operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

That crash happened December 17th on SR 62 near Chandler.

Authorties say Marroquin was driving west in the eastbound lanes when he struck the vehicle Skylar Robinson-Williamson was riding in head-on.

He’s being held on a $150,000 bond.

Chris Cerenelli

Chris Cerenelli

44News Evening Anchor. Chris joined WEVV from WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee. Before Nashville, Chris graduated from Belmont University in Nashville with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Journalism.

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© Bayou City Broadcasting of Evansville 2016. All rights reserved.