Second Arrest in Deadly Warrick Co. Crash
A second arrest has been made in connection to the crash that killed a Boonville high school student last month.
The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says 20 year old Whitney Winstead was arrested December 27th on a warrant, but cannot confirm the charges at this time.
She’s already bonded out of the Warrick County Jail.
A second person – 18 year old Osiel Marroquin – is charged with reckless homicide and causing death while operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
That crash happened December 17th on SR 62 near Chandler.
Authorties say Marroquin was driving west in the eastbound lanes when he struck the vehicle Skylar Robinson-Williamson was riding in head-on.
He’s being held on a $150,000 bond.