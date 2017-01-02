Second Arrest in Deadly Warrick Co. Crash

A second arrest has been made in connection to the crash that killed a Boonville high school student last month.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says 20 year old Whitney Winstead was arrested December 27th on a warrant, but cannot confirm the charges at this time.

She’s already bonded out of the Warrick County Jail.

A second person – 18 year old Osiel Marroquin – is charged with reckless homicide and causing death while operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

That crash happened December 17th on SR 62 near Chandler.

Authorties say Marroquin was driving west in the eastbound lanes when he struck the vehicle Skylar Robinson-Williamson was riding in head-on.

He’s being held on a $150,000 bond.

