Second Arrest in 2016 Kidnapping, Murder

A second arrest has been made in connection to a murder that happened in July of 2016.

Christopher Hill is charged with murder, kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

He’s accused of being involved in the kidnapping and murder of Tromain Mackall.

Mackall was reported missing last July and his body was later found in Spring Fork Creek in Falls of Rough, Kentucky.

Police believe the crime happened in Daviess County.

The other suspect, William Howard, Jr., was arrested in March of this year.

Hill is being held without bond.

