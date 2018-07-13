Second Annual ‘Stuff The Bus’ Event Kicks Off This Weekend

As parents and kids get ready for back to school it’s time for the second annual Stuff The Bus event in Henderson. The campaign collects donated school supplies for students in Henderson County.

Saturday organizers are partnering with at Audubon Chrysler and Remax Realty to host a big cookout to help Stuff The Bus with supplies.

Officials say there are more than 1,300 kids who aren’t prepared for the school year and this event is a big help to those students.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Audubon Chrysler on U.S. 41 north.

People who do not attend Saturday’s event can still make a donation at the dealership until Sunday.

