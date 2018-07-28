The Second Annual Stromboli Festival

The Second Annual Evansville Stromboli Festival was held at the Historic Bosse Field in Evansville.

Evansville’s Stromboli Festival celebrated Evansville’s original Stromboli. Which was a unique version of the Philadelphia Stromboli.

They also had the Tri-State’s favorite Stromboli restaurants in attendance for this great cause.

This year the festival had something new they offered pizza by the slice, and participants could purchase two dollar Stromboli samples.

The family friendly festival was also kid friendly they had bouncy houses, face painting, and tailgating games as well.

People from the community came out to support all the different vendors that attended the festival this year.

Organizers say attendance was more successful this year for them unlike last year it was rained out.

