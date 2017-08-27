Second Annual Fester’s Fest Helping Rathgeber Family

Fester’s Sports Bar and Grill is stepping up to help the family of Halee Rathgeber, who was murdered in Warrick County earlier this year.

Fester’s held the 2ND annual Fester’s Fest with proceeds going to Rathgeber’s family. There were 75 smoked pork butts, jumbo turkey legs and smoked pork chops, all $30 dollars a piece and for the kids, a bounce house, fire trucks and race cars.

Fester’s Kitchen Manager, Michael Hite says, “That’s one of the things we looked at is, a local person that actually needed help. You know, not somebody that you’ve never heard of. I mean if you’ve been around the West side she may have served you before. It hits home a little bit more that way I think.”

Fester’s hopes the money raised will let Rathgeber’s family know the community is behind them during this difficult time.

