Second Annual Bailey George 5K Honors Late UE Runner

Bailey George’s name continues to run through University of Evansville’s campus.

The late cross country passed away suddenly of cancer in 2016. Now, hundreds look to remember her legacy.

The Bailey George Memorial 5K Run-Walk is set for Saturday at Angel Mounds Park at 9 a.m. There will be a clock at the finish line. And a 400-meter children’s race will also take place.

Registration is $20. Online registration ends Thursday. The link can be found here.

All proceeds will fund a scholarship in her name, which would give $1,000 annually to a UE student impacted by cancer.



JoJo Gentry



