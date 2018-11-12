Home Kentucky Sebree Elementary Celebrates Veterans Day With Parade November 12th, 2018 Megan DiVenti Kentucky

A celebration for our nation’s heroes and honoring the men and women in uniform who work to keep us safe.

For the twelfth year, students from Sebree Elementary held their annual Veterans Day Parade to show their appreciation for those who have served and continue to serve.

“It feels an honor because I get to thank what they did for our country,” says Suleyca Portilla, student.

But this event wasn’t just for the kids. For 93-year-old World War Two veteran Richard Kolodey, he says the day puts a smile on his face.

“It’s wonderful,” says Kolodey. “It’s really nice and we really appreciate everything everybody does, especially the little kids. It just makes you feel so good.”

From the Pledge of Allegiance to banners of gratitude, the day was not only a thank you, but a way to bring two very different generations together.

“This is just as important for our students as it is for the veterans,” says Dawn Forker, Sebree Elementary principle. “The students get a chance to meet real-life soldiers and heroes and the veterans get to see the joy and excitement that the kids have to show their appreciation for them.”

“It’s cool to see all the veterans smile sometimes and we can go up and shake their hands,” says Rhett Hearrin, student.

And with each step of the way, students are showing their Patriotism.

“People really appreciate what service people have done in the past and I would do it over again in a minute,” says Kolodey.

