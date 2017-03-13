Seasonal and Part-Time Jobs Available in Owensboro

Owensboro Parks and Recreation has part-time and seasonal positions open for the 2017 summer season. Several positions are still available, including pool managers, lifeguards, recreation facility workers at Edge Ice Center, Owensboro Softball Complex at Fisher Park and Smothers Park, and Day Camp Counselor. These positions are first and second shifts, weekends, holidays, or various hours to be determined at the parks and recreation facilities.

For more information about these jobs, visit Owensboro, and click on the Employment Opportunities tab, view the positions and download the application.

Applications can also be turned into the City of Owensboro at 101 East 4th Street or they can be submitted online. Positions will be available to apply for until they have been filled.

